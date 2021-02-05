GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austintown Fitch 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 33

Bishop Watterson 28, Cols. DeSales 17

Cardington-Lincoln 50, Danville 38

Cols. Beechcroft 78, Cols. Mifflin 28

Cols. Bexley 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 23

Cols. Northland 74, North Intl 16

Delaware Hayes 55, Dublin Scioto 54

Dublin Coffman 53, Hilliard Davidson 36

Dublin Jerome 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40

East 42, Cols. Centennial 17

Fairfield Christian 73, Millersport 33

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Mentor Christian 29

Greenville 54, Piqua 25

Hannibal River 53, Bellaire 48

Heartland Christian 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 24

Hebron Lakewood 45, Johnstown 43

Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 33

Jamestown Greeneview 38, London Madison Plains 23

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Mogadore Field 30

Louisville 68, Hudson WRA 38

Marion Harding 56, Caledonia River Valley 51

Marysville 54, Thomas Worthington 27

New Albany 75, Galloway Westland 14

Ontario 45, Galion 35

Reynoldsburg 99, Lancaster 38

Seaman N. Adams 61, W. Union 28

Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Norton 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Sidney 36

Tree of Life 40, Shekinah Christian 9

Wadsworth 62, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29

Westerville N. 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 45

Westerville S. 44, Canal Winchester 38

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13

Youngs. Mooney 47, Youngs. Ursuline 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beallsville vs. Barnesville, ccd.

Grove City vs. Pickerington N., ccd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.

Logan vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/