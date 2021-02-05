GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austintown Fitch 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 33
Bishop Watterson 28, Cols. DeSales 17
Cardington-Lincoln 50, Danville 38
Cols. Beechcroft 78, Cols. Mifflin 28
Cols. Bexley 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 23
Cols. Northland 74, North Intl 16
Delaware Hayes 55, Dublin Scioto 54
Dublin Coffman 53, Hilliard Davidson 36
Dublin Jerome 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40
East 42, Cols. Centennial 17
Fairfield Christian 73, Millersport 33
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Mentor Christian 29
Greenville 54, Piqua 25
Hannibal River 53, Bellaire 48
Heartland Christian 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 24
Hebron Lakewood 45, Johnstown 43
Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 33
Jamestown Greeneview 38, London Madison Plains 23
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Mogadore Field 30
Louisville 68, Hudson WRA 38
Marion Harding 56, Caledonia River Valley 51
Marysville 54, Thomas Worthington 27
New Albany 75, Galloway Westland 14
Ontario 45, Galion 35
Reynoldsburg 99, Lancaster 38
Seaman N. Adams 61, W. Union 28
Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Norton 44
Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Sidney 36
Tree of Life 40, Shekinah Christian 9
Wadsworth 62, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29
Westerville N. 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 45
Westerville S. 44, Canal Winchester 38
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13
Youngs. Mooney 47, Youngs. Ursuline 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beallsville vs. Barnesville, ccd.
Grove City vs. Pickerington N., ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.
Logan vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.
