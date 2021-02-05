BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 73, Williamson 27
Avella 65, Propel Montour High School 56
Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 60
Blue Ridge School, Va. 60, The Hill School 52
Boyertown 52, Perkiomen Valley 44
Catasauqua 46, Pen Argyl 43
Central Dauphin East 51, Altoona 28
Coventry Christian 66, West Chester Christian 46
Fairview 62, Warren 31
Ferndale 60, United 50
Forest City 25, Montrose 23
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 59
Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Andrew Street 10
Mapletown 58, West Greene 54
Muhlenberg 74, Executive Charter 62
Muncy 47, Montgomery 34
North East 57, Girard 56
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Troy 64
Northern Bedford 67, Everett 54
Northwestern Lehigh 44, Saucon Valley 30
Phil-Montgomery Christian 37, Jenkintown 19
Pottsville Nativity 62, Shenandoah Valley 25
Saegertown 67, Union City 53
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, South Side 44
Shade 97, Conemaugh Valley 57
Shenango 49, Riverview 21
Souderton 39, North Penn 32
Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38
Tyrone 58, Bald Eagle Area 16
Wellsboro 64, Towanda 33
Westmont Hilltop 62, Ferndale 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brashear vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 24
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 47
Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26
Cumberland Valley 53, Carlisle 24
Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34
Freeport 34, Derry 26
Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 14
Knoch 67, Valley 19
Little Flower 39, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26
Millville 49, Neumann 28
New Hope-Solebury 68, William Tennent 18
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Saucon Valley 10
Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25
Phoenixville 42, Pottsgrove 36
Salisbury 52, Lincoln Leadership 20
Spring-Ford 69, Owen J Roberts 26
St. Hubert’s 56, Conwell Egan 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antietam vs. Oley Valley, ccd.
Harmony vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic, ccd.
Harrisburg Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day, ccd.
Norristown vs. Methacton, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Harbor Creek, ccd.
Palisades vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.
Smethport vs. Bradford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/