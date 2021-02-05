BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 73, Williamson 27

Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 60

Blue Ridge School, Va. 60, The Hill School 52

Central Dauphin East 51, Altoona 28

Coventry Christian 66, West Chester Christian 46

Mapletown 58, West Greene 54

Muncy 47, Montgomery 34

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Troy 64

Souderton 39, North Penn 32

Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brashear vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.

Steel Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 24

Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 47

Cumberland Valley 53, Carlisle 24

Freeport 34, Derry 26

Millville 49, Neumann 28

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Saucon Valley 10

Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25

Salisbury 52, Lincoln Leadership 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antietam vs. Oley Valley, ccd.

Harmony vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic, ccd.

Harrisburg Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day, ccd.

Norristown vs. Methacton, ccd.

Palisades vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/