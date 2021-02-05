Updated on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Cloudy. Few Snow Showers. Windy & Cold. High 30°

TONIGHT: Early Snow Shower. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy & Colder. Low 17°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 30°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and windy end to the work week, along with a few snow shower chances across SE Ohio. Winds will be fairly strong throughout the day, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts of 30 mph at times. Temperatures will hover into the mid to upper 20s for most of the day.

An early snow shower will be possible before midnight across the region. Clouds will begin to decrease after midnight, along with colder conditions. Lows will drop into the mid to upper Teens for overnight lows. Breezy conditions will continue, with winds sustained between 10 to 15 mph, and gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

Sunshine will make a return to the region as we begin the weekend, but still looking to be colder than average, with highs around 30. We will see colder air settling in for your Sunday, with highs only topping off in the low to mid 20s. Snow shower chances will return on Sunday as well, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

More snow will be possible as we head into the new work week, with highs around 30 Monday and Tuesday. Colder air looks to move in by the end of next week, with highs falling to around 20 by next Thursday!

Have a Great Friday!

