ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four most wanted suspects.

Authorities said they are looking for Vada M. McQueary, Jeffrey Body, Wayne Flickinger , and Jamie Mayle.

All four individuals are facing felony drug charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.