Wright State looks to extend streak vs UIC

Wright State (13-4, 11-3) vs. Illinois-Chicago (8-7, 5-5)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Illinois-Chicago. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 66-64 on Jan. 15. Illinois-Chicago lost 69-67 on the road to Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEYVION: Kirk has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 51.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Flames are 3-7 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 65.

STINGY STATE: Wright State has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

