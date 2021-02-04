Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 54, Burrell 51

Armstrong 52, Indiana 21

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68

Bermudian Springs 40, Delone 39

Bishop Carroll 65, Richland 34

Central Mountain 49, Shikellamy 41

Central Valley 57, Hopewell 40

Central York 80, Lancaster McCaskey 77

Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg Central 46

Conrad Weiser 65, Daniel Boone 36

Danville 59, Williamsport 45

Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53

Greater Johnstown 79, Chestnut Ridge 50

Highlands 92, Knoch 66

Jenkintown 59, Faith Christian Academy 54

Johnsonburg 59, Austin 29

Kennedy Catholic 73, Meadville 64

Kutztown 73, Hamburg 43

Lancaster Mennonite 57, Halifax 37

Laurel 71, Wilmington 42

Lebanon 41, Elizabethtown 32

Lewisburg 71, Jersey Shore 61

Mechanicsburg 68, Spring Grove 50

Montoursville 54, Selinsgrove 36

Neumann 70, Muncy 60

Penn Hills 82, Imani Christian Academy 37

Perkiomen Valley 38, Methacton 35

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour High School 30

Riverview 66, South Side 63

Rochester 76, Elwood City Riverside 27

Saegertown 52, Commodore Perry 19

Seneca 55, North East 42

Union City 56, Maplewood 37

Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40

Warren 58, Conneaut Area 34

Warwick 87, Conestoga Valley 52

West Shamokin 68, United 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 78, Bethlehem Center 22

Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Baldwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 39

Beaver Area 68, Ambridge 17

Bellwood-Antis 56, Richland 49

Bishop Canevin 53, Cornell 15

Blairsville 75, Purchase Line 55

Brentwood 44, Avonworth 29

Brockway 51, Sheffield 28

Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22

Cambridge Springs 55, Dubois Central Catholic 21

Carlynton 35, Springdale 17

Charleroi 53, Mount Pleasant 42

Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 36

Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36

Cochranton 56, Youngsville 33

Eisenhower 42, Oil City 20

Elizabethtown 58, Lebanon 37

Ellwood City 67, Union Area 28

Frazier 53, Monessen 44

Freeport 58, Burrell 38

Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47

Homer-Center 43, Penns Manor 25

Lakeview 36, Hickory 22

Lincoln Park Charter 63, Jeannette 21

Marion Center 62, Saltsburg 42

McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44

Mechanicsburg 66, Spring Grove 55

Methacton 51, Perkiomen Valley 36

Millville 33, Northwest Area 28

Muncy 48, Neumann 23

Penn Charter 64, Germantown Academy 60

Portage Area 48, North Star 31

Scranton 47, West Scranton 34

Spring-Ford 70, Boyertown 11

United 62, Northern Cambria 15

West Greene 68, Mapletown 21

Winchester Thurston 50, Apollo-Ridge 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bentworth vs. Waynesburg Central, ccd.

Carrick vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Emmaus vs. Whitehall, ppd.

Harrisburg Academy vs. York Country Day, ccd.

Juniata vs. Midd-West, ppd.

Lincoln Leadership vs. Weatherly, ppd.

Minersville vs. Lourdes Regional, ppd.

Northgate vs. Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

Owen J Roberts vs. Norristown, ppd.

Palisades vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.

Pottsgrove vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.

Salisbury vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.

Slippery Rock vs. Freeport, ppd.

South Williamsport vs. Montgomery, ccd.

Trinity Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/