Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 54, Burrell 51
Armstrong 52, Indiana 21
Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68
Bermudian Springs 40, Delone 39
Bishop Carroll 65, Richland 34
Central Mountain 49, Shikellamy 41
Central Valley 57, Hopewell 40
Central York 80, Lancaster McCaskey 77
Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg Central 46
Conrad Weiser 65, Daniel Boone 36
Danville 59, Williamsport 45
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53
Greater Johnstown 79, Chestnut Ridge 50
Highlands 92, Knoch 66
Jenkintown 59, Faith Christian Academy 54
Johnsonburg 59, Austin 29
Kennedy Catholic 73, Meadville 64
Kutztown 73, Hamburg 43
Lancaster Mennonite 57, Halifax 37
Laurel 71, Wilmington 42
Lebanon 41, Elizabethtown 32
Lewisburg 71, Jersey Shore 61
Mechanicsburg 68, Spring Grove 50
Montoursville 54, Selinsgrove 36
Neumann 70, Muncy 60
Penn Hills 82, Imani Christian Academy 37
Perkiomen Valley 38, Methacton 35
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour High School 30
Riverview 66, South Side 63
Rochester 76, Elwood City Riverside 27
Saegertown 52, Commodore Perry 19
Seneca 55, North East 42
Union City 56, Maplewood 37
Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40
Warren 58, Conneaut Area 34
Warwick 87, Conestoga Valley 52
West Shamokin 68, United 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 78, Bethlehem Center 22
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Baldwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 39
Beaver Area 68, Ambridge 17
Bellwood-Antis 56, Richland 49
Bishop Canevin 53, Cornell 15
Blairsville 75, Purchase Line 55
Brentwood 44, Avonworth 29
Brockway 51, Sheffield 28
Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22
Cambridge Springs 55, Dubois Central Catholic 21
Carlynton 35, Springdale 17
Charleroi 53, Mount Pleasant 42
Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 36
Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36
Cochranton 56, Youngsville 33
Eisenhower 42, Oil City 20
Elizabethtown 58, Lebanon 37
Ellwood City 67, Union Area 28
Frazier 53, Monessen 44
Freeport 58, Burrell 38
Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47
Homer-Center 43, Penns Manor 25
Lakeview 36, Hickory 22
Lincoln Park Charter 63, Jeannette 21
Marion Center 62, Saltsburg 42
McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44
Mechanicsburg 66, Spring Grove 55
Methacton 51, Perkiomen Valley 36
Millville 33, Northwest Area 28
Muncy 48, Neumann 23
Penn Charter 64, Germantown Academy 60
Portage Area 48, North Star 31
Scranton 47, West Scranton 34
Spring-Ford 70, Boyertown 11
United 62, Northern Cambria 15
West Greene 68, Mapletown 21
Winchester Thurston 50, Apollo-Ridge 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bentworth vs. Waynesburg Central, ccd.
Carrick vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
Emmaus vs. Whitehall, ppd.
Harrisburg Academy vs. York Country Day, ccd.
Juniata vs. Midd-West, ppd.
Lincoln Leadership vs. Weatherly, ppd.
Minersville vs. Lourdes Regional, ppd.
Northgate vs. Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
Owen J Roberts vs. Norristown, ppd.
Palisades vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.
Pottsgrove vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.
Salisbury vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.
Slippery Rock vs. Freeport, ppd.
South Williamsport vs. Montgomery, ccd.
Trinity Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/