Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calhoun 54, Gillespie 41

Cobden 64, Agape Christian 41

Hamilton County 63, Bluford Webber 36

Illinois Valley Central 67, Peoria Christian 62

Metamora 72, East Peoria 42

Niles Notre Dame 55, Prospect 35

Normal West 71, Bloomington Central Catholic 47

Quincy Notre Dame 55, Beardstown 53

Tamms (Egyptian) 60, Dongola 21

Tuscola 48, Warrensburg-Latham 27

Washington 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dunlap vs. Pekin, ccd.

Somonauk vs. Serena, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 62, Argenta-Oreana 19

Altamont 69, Farina South Central 51

Arcola 47, Blue Ridge 21

Armstrong 44, Fithian Oakwood 5

Centralia 56, Salem 51

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47, LeRoy 43

Dunlap 48, Pekin 43

Fairfield 40, Benton 33

Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38

Neoga 63, Dieterich 27

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 75, Auburn 45

Wayne City 44, Bluford Webber 37

Woodlawn 68, Sandoval 27