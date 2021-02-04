Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 55, STVM 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 35, Vienna Mathews 29

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Doylestown Chippewa 42

Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Lowellville 19

Berlin Hiland 78, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Wintersville Indian Creek 31

Bristol 41, Cortland Maplewood 35

Camden Preble Shawnee 58, Day. Northridge 28

Carey 48, Arlington 31

Celina 32, Wapakoneta 31

Chardon 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 37

Coldwater 53, Rockford Parkway 43

Columbiana Crestview 37, Newton Falls 27

Cory-Rawson 67, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Covington 36, Casstown Miami E. 23

Creston Norwayne 44, Smithville 29

Dalton 68, West Salem Northwestern 27

Delphos St. John’s 52, Versailles 32

Delta 49, Swanton 33

Dola Hardin Northern 43, Marion Elgin 21

E. Liverpool 48, Rayland Buckeye 40

Eaton 37, Carlisle 29

Elmore Woodmore 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Fremont St. Joseph 37, Monroeville 31

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26

Germantown Valley View 65, Brookville 38

Girard 52, Hubbard 51

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Sullivan Black River 44

Hannibal River 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42

Hanoverton United 62, Salineville Southern 31

Jackson 44, Nelsonville-York 35

Jefferson Area 58, Niles McKinley 14

Lebanon 63, Cin. Winton Woods 31

Legacy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 27

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 41

Lima Bath 49, St. Marys Memorial 34

Magnolia Sandy Valley 36, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 17

Mantua Crestwood 50, Middlefield Cardinal 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, New Bremen 44

McArthur Vinton County 61, Albany Alexander 44

McComb 48, Arcadia 35

Milton-Union 37, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Mineral Ridge 49, Sebring McKinley 33

Minster 58, Ft. Recovery 27

Morral Ridgedale 58, Bucyrus 39

Morrow Little Miami 68, Cin. Anderson 25

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Atwater Waterloo 56

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Plymouth 31

New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 14

New Lexington 59, Zanesville Maysville 33

New Riegel 62, Sycamore Mohawk 46

Northside Christian 53, Granville Christian 18

Norton 87, Lodi Cloverleaf 24

Norwalk St. Paul 50, Ashland Crestview 47

Oberlin Firelands 53, Columbia Station Columbia 43

Peebles 45, Seaman N. Adams 44

Poland Seminary 45, Canfield S. Range 35

Reedsville Eastern 64, Crown City S. Gallia 62

Russia 34, Botkins 32

Sandusky 60, Sandusky Perkins 50

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34

Sherwood Fairview 58, Defiance Ayersville 27

Southington Chalker 66, Warren Lordstown 40

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Hamilton Badin 49

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 34

Struthers 43, Cortland Lakeview 38

Tiffin Columbian 36, Upper Sandusky 22

Tipp City Bethel 55, New Paris National Trail 45

Troy Christian 45, Yellow Springs 33

Vincent Warren 51, Marietta 40

W. Liberty-Salem 56, Mechanicsburg 45

Warren Champion 39, Brookfield 29

Williamsburg 71, Blanchester 34

Williamsport Westfall 37, Piketon 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/