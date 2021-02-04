Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Lakeside Danbury 52

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 69

Grafton Midview 58, Avon Lake 55, OT

Marion Pleasant 57, Bellville Clear Fork 45

Mentor 76, Medina 70

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Atwater Waterloo 56

Spring. NE 60, N. Lewisburg Triad 54

Washington C.H. 56, Chillicothe 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, New Matamoras Frontier 51

Youngs. Mooney 52, Warren Howland 32

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Salineville Southern 45

