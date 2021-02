Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bristol 42, Holy Ghost Prep 39

Derry 62, Keystone Oaks 50

Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 73, Devon Prep 68

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Archbishop Carroll 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63, Propel Andrew Street 30

Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 50

Bangor 46, Salisbury 19

Greenville 44, Sharon 36

Haverford 29, Garnet Valley 24

Towanda 48, Wellsboro 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel Park vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

Nazareth Academy vs. Merion Mercy, ccd.

South Fayette vs. Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Steel Valley vs. Brentwood, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/