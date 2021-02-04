Sunrise Do-It Center Offers Variety of Winter Weather Products

ZANESVILLE, OH – Winter weather will continue to impact Southeastern Ohio for the next several weeks. It is important to make sure you have the necessary products to combat the cold, snow, and ice.

The Sunrise Do-It Center is one local hardware store with many winter weather products you should have in your home. From ice scrapers and ice melts to shovels and space heaters, Store Manager Dennis Baldwin shares some of the many products you can find in his store.

“It’s supposed to get really cold so I’m going to recommend the ice melter which works a little bit better in cold weather than the rock salt. It’s also a little safer on your concrete… If you got something some place that’s going to get water in a lock, you might want to put some deicer in it, prep for it. It might help you from getting a frozen lock later on… We have some kerosene heaters, we have some electric heaters, some propane heaters. But these are all like space heaters, you know they’re not permanent fixture things.”

It’s important to stay stocked up on various winter weather products because storms can sometimes catch us by surprise. Baldwin shares some more products that are valuable to have around.

“Snow shovel, you may want a snow shovel… We also have ice scrapers and what they call brush to clean your windshield and ice and stuff off. We have a deicer product too that you can spray on your windshield. It’s an aerosol can and it also has a little scraper built into the can. You spray it on and then scrape it off with the scraper that’s built on the can.”

The Sunrise Do-It Center is located at 2129 East Pike in Zanesville. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 AM to 7 PM, Saturdays 8 AM to 6 PM, and Sundays 9 AM to 4 PM.