COLUMBUS, Ohio–There is a new hotline if you think you are a victim of unemployment identity theft.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has established a new toll-free number to call. It is 1-(833)-658-0394.

This number is staffed by 50 customer service representatives from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

One way victims have been discovering the ID theft is by receiving an IRS form for unemployment benefits that were never received.