New Lex girls earn statement win in Battle of the Panthers

Chase Fisher66

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The New Lexington Lady Panthers came in to Thursday night fresh off of securing their first Muskingum Valley League basketball title since 1991.

The Small School division champs are one of the youngest teams in the league — their rotation primarily featuring two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. The future for the team may be brighter than any school in the division for the next few years, but on Thursday night, they had a chance to make a statement with a win against arguably the most dominant girls program of the 2010s: the Maysville Panthers.

FINAL: MAYSVILLE 33 – NEW LEXINGTON 59

Other area scores:

Girls basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 38 – MORGAN 58

LOGAN 47 – TRI-VALLEY 55

Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

