Muskingum Co. Commissioners meet virtually with Health Department

ZANESVILLE – The meeting was held to discuss the Zanesville – Muskingum County Health Department’s financial conditions as it is now administering vaccines as part of Ohio’s Phase 1B.

The Commissioners spoke with Health Department Commissioner Corey Hamilton and its Fiscal Officer Erin Wood. With the help of different grants the Department has received, Hamilton told the Commissioners that she thinks they are in “a good place” financially.

“As she supplied the list of grants that they received from the state; some federal money and they are pretty financially sound and so she was saying they are paying some of those expenses right out of their account. Our question was are we going to do what we had to do in March (of 2020) when we each contributed money to what we called the COVID fund and then we would help pay those expenses but she said that she felt, at this time, that they were okay to continue spending those. Who know what next month or the month after? Get these vaccines in people and maybe we’ll continue to see these cases go down hopefully,” Muskingum County Commissioner Cindy Cameron said.

Cameron said that both the Health Department and Genesis are doing a tremendous job of getting vaccines administered.

“Many people in this community have said (that) Genesis and the Health Department has done a fantastic job. They have the site; we call it the old Elder Beerman’s store at the mall. The Health Department’s been doing a drive-thru at the fairgrounds and they’re doing 500 vaccines a day and a shout out to both of them. All the Commissioners have said they’ve done a great job,” Cameron said.

The Commissioners are not allocating funds to the Health Department at this time.