Memphis looks to extend streak vs ECU

East Carolina (8-6, 2-6) vs. Memphis (11-6, 7-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. In its last five wins against the Pirates, Memphis has won by an average of 13 points. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on Feb. 3, 2018, an 88-85 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Memphis’ Landers Nolley II has averaged 13.9 points while D.J. Jeffries has put up 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Pirates, Jayden Gardner has averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while Tremont Robinson-White has put up 9.5 points.NIFTY NOLLEY II: Nolley has connected on 39.8 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 7-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 4-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Pirates are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 3-6 on the year when falling short of 73.

TWO STREAKS: East Carolina has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Memphis has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is rated first in the AAC with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

