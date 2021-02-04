LSU looks to knock off No. 22 Florida

No. 22 Florida (10-5, 6-4) vs. LSU (11-6, 6-4)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida looks to give LSU its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. LSU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers 82-80 on Feb. 23, 2019. Florida fell short in a 72-66 game at home to South Carolina in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Javonte Smart has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Florida is a perfect 10-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tigers are 8-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Gators are 10-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-5 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 81.5 points per game.

