Frazeysburg Man Charged with 5th OVI Offense

The Highway Patrol has charged a Muskingum County man a 5th time with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Troopers say on February 2nd, 57-year-old Mark Ethell of Frazeysburg was operating a vehicle on County Road 76 in Muskingum County when he traveled off the right side of the road striking a tree.

The Patrol says it was determined that Ethell was impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.

Ethell is scheduled to appear in Muskingum County Court on Friday at 9:00 am.