Coshocton woman dies from injuries in Tuesday accident

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle76

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton woman has died from injuries she sustained in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 71-year-old Mary Madison was attempting to turn into a driveway off of State Route 16 in Jackson Township when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 34-year-old William Cline of Newcomerstown.

Madison was flown from the scene to OSU Wexner Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Cline was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center as were two juvenile passengers from Madison’s vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

