ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that 45 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.



This brings the number of active cases in Muskingum County to 503.

There are currently 12 hospitalizations.

Muskingum County has an overall total of 7, 872 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths.

