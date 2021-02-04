Boston visits Philadelphia following overtime victory

Sports
Boston Bruins (7-1-2, first in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-2-2, second in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Boston after the Bruins took down Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime.

Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Flyers compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 28.5 shots per game last season.

Boston went 44-14-12 overall and 14-6-3 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season, 57 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

