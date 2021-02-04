Updated on Wednesday, 3 February 2021 at 5:57 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 41°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late evening and overnight, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 36° during the early morning, dropping to 30° during the late morning. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening and overnight. Lows around 17°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SATURDAY: A stray snow shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 33°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 26°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 10°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure is presently located across western Kentucky with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. Meanwhile, in the Plains, a series of low pressures are present along a long frontal boundary stretching from central Manitoba down into northern Colorado. The first area of low pressure – L1 – is located near Lake Winnipeg with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. A secondary area of low pressure – L1A – exists along the central South Dakota/Nebraska border with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. In northeastern Colorado is the third area of low pressure – L2 – with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. Meanwhile, mostly clear skies are present across much of Ohio. This allowed for our temperatures to reach into the lower-30s during the afternoon hours. However, the clear skies also removed some of the snow on the ground, though not all of it.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will continue in our region as the area of high pressure continues to slowly move towards the east. However, our system in the Plains will also be moving to the east. High level clouds will likely begin to meander around the region as we head into the overnight hours, and then mid-level clouds will likely begin to arrive as we head closer to sunrise. With the mostly clear skies in place this evening, and the likely chance that the clouds overnight tonight will be high level, combined with a calm wind, I have lowered the expected low temperature for tonight down to around 10° – 14°.

Increasing clouds will continue into Thursday Morning as L1A and L2 begin to move towards the Mississippi River. Upper level ridging will still be in place across our region, however the presence of thickening clouds may try to hinder the high temperature a bit. This will be aided by the presence of a southeasterly wind at around 5-15 mph. For this reason, I am keeping the expected high temperature for Thursday at 39° – 43°. However, isolated rain and snow showers may begin to arrive into our region during the late afternoon hours, and depending on their exact arrival, it may try to hold temperatures down a little bit at first.

Nonetheless, as L2 moves across Missouri and into southern Illinois on Thursday Evening, it will be begin to weaken. This will be in response to L1A – which by this point will likely be located near Green Bay, WI – gradually getting stronger and taking over the entire system. Southeasterly winds in our region will change to a more southwesterly direction as we head through the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will likely be holding steady throughout the night, with no real defined time frame for an overnight low. Thus, I am keeping the overnight low temperature at 34° – 38° for Thursday Night. It should be noted that it is very possible that the temperatures will try to rise during the overnight hours as L1A brings the cold front closer towards our region. However, isolated rain and snow showers will likely give way to widespread rain showers (and possibly a brief snow shower) during the late evening and overnight hours. This rain may work to keep temperatures from climbing much during the overnight hours. However, the rain will also work to melt the snow that we have on the ground. This will play a large role in the forecast later on.

For now, I am expecting less than a half inch of new rainfall amounts across our region on Thursday Night. The cold front will likely pass through sometime around sunrise on Friday Morning. Thus, the high temperature for the day will likely occur during the early morning hours. Temperatures of around 34° – 36° will then begin to drop rather quickly, possibly reaching around 28° – 32° by the late morning hours. Uncertainty exists as to how much the temperatures will rebound on Friday Afternoon, but it likely will not be much. In addition, isolated snow showers will remain possible in the forecast for the afternoon hours on Friday as drier air aloft may help to increase low and mid-level instability.

As the sun begins to set on Friday Evening, the clouds will likely begin a slow decrease in coverage, and then the snow showers in the region will likely begin to taper away as well, however I am still holding on to the possibility of a stray snow shower in the forecast for the overnight hours. The decreasing clouds may be enough on Friday Night to allow for partly cloudy skies, and overnight lows in the region will likely try to drop down to around 15° – 19°.

A series of disturbances will try to move through the area, each one will try to produce some snow. However, it appears at this time that these will generally not bring much snow to our region. Because of this, and the possible presence of clouds during the overnight hours, I went ahead and raised the temperatures a few degrees. With that said, things remain very uncertain in the forecast beyond Sunday as the uncertainty of snow amounts and the possible presence of clouds remains very high and long-range guidance has not been very consistent over the past few runs.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

