Wednesday’s Scores

Batavia 66, Blanchester 40
Bellaire 61, Barnesville 57
Belmont Union Local 53, Lisbon Beaver 35
Centerville 45, Springfield 41
Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 36
Cols. Beechcroft 114, Cols. Whetstone 40
Cols. Linden-McKinley 78, Cols. Mifflin 48
Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, West 61
Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cols. Independence 49
Dover 67, Marietta 48
Eastlake North 77, Orwell Grand Valley 54
Fremont St. Joseph 65, Vanlue 59
Holland Springfield 58, Swanton 54, OT
Hubbard 58, Columbiana Crestview 50
Jackson 60, Pomeroy Meigs 42
Newark 42, Pickerington N. 41
Shelby 76, Upper Sandusky 61
Sidney 62, Greenville 31
South 56, Cols. Briggs 46
Struthers 74, Warren JFK 57
Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Vandalia Butler 53
Tontogany Otsego 53, Millbury Lake 37
Wickliffe 63, Middlefield Cardinal 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 73, Richmond Edison 40
Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 56
