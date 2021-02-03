Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 66, Blanchester 40

Bellaire 61, Barnesville 57

Belmont Union Local 53, Lisbon Beaver 35

Centerville 45, Springfield 41

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 36

Cols. Beechcroft 114, Cols. Whetstone 40

Cols. Linden-McKinley 78, Cols. Mifflin 48

Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, West 61

Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cols. Independence 49

Dover 67, Marietta 48

Eastlake North 77, Orwell Grand Valley 54

Fremont St. Joseph 65, Vanlue 59

Holland Springfield 58, Swanton 54, OT

Hubbard 58, Columbiana Crestview 50

Jackson 60, Pomeroy Meigs 42

Newark 42, Pickerington N. 41

Shelby 76, Upper Sandusky 61

Sidney 62, Greenville 31

South 56, Cols. Briggs 46

Struthers 74, Warren JFK 57

Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Vandalia Butler 53

Tontogany Otsego 53, Millbury Lake 37

Wickliffe 63, Middlefield Cardinal 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 73, Richmond Edison 40

Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/