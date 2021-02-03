Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg Central 46

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour High School 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burgettstown Ms/hs 44, Fort Cherry 22

Lincoln Park Charter 63, Jeannette 21

Penn Charter 64, Germantown Academy 60

Scranton 47, West Scranton 34

Spring-Ford 70, Boyertown 11

West Greene 68, Mapletown 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carrick vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Harrisburg Academy vs. York Country Day, ccd.

Lincoln Leadership vs. Weatherly, ppd.

Minersville vs. Lourdes Regional, ppd.

Northgate vs. Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

Slippery Rock vs. Freeport, ppd.

South Williamsport vs. Montgomery, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/