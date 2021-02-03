Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 63, Avon Lake 50

Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Cortland Maplewood 36

Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Ashtabula St. John 42

Anna 52, Versailles 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50

Ashland Crestview 67, Mansfield Christian 58

Avon 63, Westlake 45

Batavia 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Bay Village Bay 75, Parma Normandy 49

Bedford 70, Cle. Hts. 58

Bellbrook 54, Brookville 40

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 70, St. Paris Graham 54

Bellevue 38, Port Clinton 34

Bellville Clear Fork 66, Loudonville 44

Belmont Union Local 51, Barnesville 48

Berlin Hiland 61, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Bishop Ready 60, Marion Pleasant 43

Bristol 57, Warren Lordstown 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Coshocton 42

Cambridge 47, Zanesville 43

Can. McKinley 81, Green 61

Can. South 58, Beloit W. Branch 51

Casstown Miami E. 47, Ansonia 46

Centerville 89, Trotwood-Madison 71

Chagrin Falls 49, Orange 38

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Mayfield 62, OT

Chardon 83, Eastlake North 64

Cin. Dohn High School 65, Newport, Ky. 64

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Country Day 48

Cin. Indian Hill 59, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58

Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Deer Park 55

Cin. McNicholas 55, Bishop Fenwick 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 51

Cols. DeSales 51, Bishop Hartley 33

Cols. St. Charles 50, Bishop Watterson 36

Cols. Wellington 51, Sheffield Brookside 42

Columbus Grove 62, Pandora-Gilboa 46

Cortland Lakeview 63, Hubbard 46

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. La Salle 30

Creston Norwayne 55, Dalton 52

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52

Day. Northridge 54, Granville Christian 31

DeGraff Riverside 70, Willoughby S. 66

Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38

Delaware Hayes def. Westerville S., forfeit

Delphos St. John’s 52, Van Wert 48

Delta 54, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56

Dublin Coffman 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Geneva 67

Fairview 85, Elyria Cath. 74

Ft. Jennings 61, Delphos Jefferson 36

Gahanna Lincoln 64, Reynoldsburg 50

Garfield Hts. 58, Warrensville Hts. 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46

Genoa Area 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 54

Hamilton 68, Mason 65

Hamilton New Miami 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 43

Hartville Lake Center Christian 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 64, Can. Heritage Christian 19

Hilliard Bradley 64, Middletown Madison Senior 54

Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Hilliard Davidson 63, Grove City 54

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 42

Johnstown 72, Newark Licking Valley 36

Kettering Alter 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 42

LaGrange Keystone 86, Columbia Station Columbia 78

Lancaster 60, Galloway Westland 59

Legacy Christian 63, Day. Christian 61

Liberty Center 58, N. Baltimore 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Princeton 53

Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Sr. 48

Lima Sr. 80, Tol. St. John’s 48

Lisbon Beaver 80, Richmond Edison 25

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Mogadore Field 52

Logan 41, Marietta 37

Lorain 78, Maple Hts. 65

Lore City Buckeye Trail 48, E. Can. 41

Louisville Aquinas 62, Chardon NDCL 56

Madison 51, Galion 24

Mantua Crestwood 82, Orwell Grand Valley 67

Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26

Mentor 97, Brunswick 91

Metamora Evergreen 34, Edon 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Mechanicsburg 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Wooster Triway 58, 2OT

Mogadore 71, Akr. Springfield 49

Monroeville 75, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53

Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 55

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Mineral Ridge 49

N. Royalton 56, Cle. Benedictine 45

New Madison Tri-Village 57, New Paris National Trail 34

New Philadelphia 52, Steubenville 40

Newton Falls 58, Brookfield 48

Northwestern, Pa. 60, Conneaut 30

Norwalk 58, Clyde 55

Oberlin Firelands 69, Sullivan Black River 64

Ontario 76, Bidwell River Valley 64

Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Medina Buckeye 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 70, Heath 64

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Hebron Lakewood 39

Peebles 57, W. Union 54

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 42

Pickerington Cent. 61, New Albany 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Dublin Jerome 33

Richmond Hts. 79, Independence 60

Richwood N. Union 78, Spring. NW 53

Rossford 70, Fostoria 48

Russia 67, Bradford 57

STVM 78, Akr. Hoban 59

Salem 43, Carrollton 40

Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 93, Monclova Christian 25

Sandusky Perkins 65, Tiffin Columbian 63

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, Waterford 42

Shadyside 71, Martins Ferry 24

Shekinah Christian 69, Northside Christian 50

Strasburg-Franklin 60, Newcomerstown 6

Strongsville 69, Wadsworth 59

Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53

Thomas Worthington 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50

Tol. Christian 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Twinsburg 56, Aurora 43

Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, OT

Uniontown Lake 65, Can. Glenoak 62

Vienna Mathews 72, Kinsman Badger 59

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Warren Harding 54, Warren Howland 47

Warren JFK 89, Atwater Waterloo 69

Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 30

Waynesville 65, Carlisle 63, OT

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Toronto 39

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 40

Wooster 80, Copley 78, OT

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Youngs. Liberty 59, Campbell Memorial 53

Youngs. Ursuline 51, Youngs. Mooney 32

Youngs. Valley Christian 41, Hanoverton United 37

Zanesville Maysville 63, Philo 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.

Batavia Clermont NE vs. Bethel-Tate, ccd.

Bucyrus Wynford vs. Crestline, ppd.

Centerburg vs. Sparta Highland, ppd.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Cols. Bexley, ppd.

Danville vs. Galion Northmor, ppd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Athens, ppd. to Feb 15th.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. S. Webster, ppd.

Nelsonville-York vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ppd.

Oak Harbor vs. Carey, ppd.

Southeastern vs. Manchester, ppd.

Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Racine Southern, ppd.

Utica vs. Granville, ppd.

Washington C.H. vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Circleville, ppd.

___

