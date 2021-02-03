Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 35

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 65, Clarion-Limestone 57

Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51

Bethel Park 44, Canon-McMillan 31

Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22

Butler 92, Seneca Valley 83

Cambridge Springs 42, Cochranton 39

Central Dauphin 73, Carlisle 56

Central Valley 60, Blackhawk 46

Charleroi 63, Washington 45

Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38

Deer Lakes 68, Burrell 50

Derry 59, Freeport 46

Eden Christian 61, St. Joseph 45

Erie McDowell 52, Erie 48

Fairview 68, Titusville 31

Ferndale 57, Blacklick Valley 43

Fox Chapel 49, Hempfield 48

Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 49

Girard 49, Mercyhurst Prep 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 43

Harbor Creek 62, Warren 27

Hickory 74, Greenville 49

Imani Christian Academy 91, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 69

Kennedy Catholic 88, Jamestown 37

Laurel 77, Elwood City Riverside 38

Leechburg 70, Propel Andrew Street 30

Ligonier Valley 61, Valley 45

Lincoln Park Charter 82, Hopewell 34

Maplewood 39, Youngsville 36

McGuffey 43, Brentwood 42

Mercer 64, Commodore Perry 35

Meyersdale 65, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53

Monessen 61, California 55

Mount Lebanon 53, Baldwin 37

Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50

New Castle 88, West Allegheny 55

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 48

North East 71, Erie First Christian Academy 51

North Hills 84, Mars 55

Northwestern 60, Conneaut, Ohio 30

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Shenango 47

Penn-Trafford 61, Greensburg Salem 34

Penns Manor 60, Homer-Center 59

Philadelphia Central 72, High School of the Future 63

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 51, Norwin 40

Plum 56, Indiana 30

Portage Area 68, Conemaugh Township 58

Purchase Line 52, Blairsville 39

Saegertown 70, Iroquois 37

Saltsburg 66, Marion Center 49

Seton-LaSalle 65, Freedom Area 28

Shade 90, Turkeyfoot Valley 60

Shaler 71, Highlands 68

Sharpsville 63, Slippery Rock 34

South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 49

South Park 57, Southmoreland 23

Springdale 48, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40

Sto-Rox 67, Carlynton 52

Thomas Jefferson 68, Albert Gallatin 59

Trinity 72, Moon 56

Tyrone 68, Brookville 58

Union City 68, Eisenhower M/hs 62

United 59, Northern Cambria 37

Westmont Hilltop 44, Cambria Heights 43

Winchester Thurston 87, Clairton 77

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsville vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.

Greater Latrobe vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

Hanover Area vs. Dallas, ppd.

Knoch vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Millville vs. Northwest Area, ppd.

Penn Hills vs. McKeesport, ppd.

Scranton Prep vs. Valley View, ppd.

Serra Catholic vs. Jeannette, ppd.

Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township, ppd.

West Greene vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Western Beaver vs. Cornell, ppd.

Wyoming Valley West vs. Wilkes-Barre Area, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21

Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 37

Central Valley 54, Elwood City Riverside 35

Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26

Deer Lakes 45, Burrell 42

Greensburg Salem 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 28

McKeesport 55, North Hills 19

Penn-Trafford 50, Pine-Richland 49

Plum 53, Indiana 43

Riverview 40, Propel Andrew Street 24

Shenango 42, South Side 28

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 51

South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 50

Trinity 59, Ringgold 4

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altoona vs. Cumberland Valley, ppd.

Berks Catholic vs. Reading, ppd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.

Brandywine Heights vs. Antietam, ccd.

Central Bucks East vs. Souderton, ppd.

Central Bucks South vs. Central Bucks West, ppd.

Cowanesque Valley vs. Northeast Bradford, ccd.

East Stroudsburg South vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.

Fleetwood vs. Wyomissing, ppd.

Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central, ppd.

Harry S. Truman vs. Bensalem, ppd.

Honesdale vs. Delaware Valley, ppd.

Lower Dauphin vs. Cedar Cliff, ppd.

Nazareth Area vs. Northampton, ppd.

Oley Valley vs. Kutztown, ppd.

Tulpehocken vs. Hamburg, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, ppd.

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Merion Mercy, ccd.

Villa Maria vs. Nazareth Academy, ppd.

Wellsboro vs. Troy, ppd.

West Lawn Wilson vs. Exeter, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/