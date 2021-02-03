Perry Co. Food Distribution

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Perry County Fairgrounds.

It will take place on Friday, February 12th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Perry County and within 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Perry County zip code. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 with questions.

This event is sponsored by the New Lexington School District in partnership with the United Way of Muskingum, Perry, & Morgan counties.