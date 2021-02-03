New Lex Lady Panthers claim outright MVL Small School title

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Wednesday was National Girls and Women in Sports day, and fittingly, we had plenty of girls basketball action.

The New Lexington Panthers clinched a share of the Muskingum Valley League small school division title Saturday afternoon with a win over Coshocton. Wednesday, they had a chance to claim the outright division title when they welcomed the second place Morgan Raiders to New Lexington

It’s all smiles for the Panthers as the nets come down for the first time in 20 years.

FINAL: MORGAN 40 – NEW LEXINGTON 50

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Lady Blue Devils welcomed the Licking Valley Panthers to Winland Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Things were close in the first quarter, Blue Devils trailed 13-14 after one.

The Panthers would push the lead to eight points by halftime, however Madison Winland would keep things close with her 10 first half points.

Zanesville would not be able to close the gap.

FINAL

LICKING VALLEY 43

ZANESVILLE 38

Other scores from the area:

West M and Meadowbrook in a thriller, Tornadoes get the win in overtime.

FINAL

WEST MUSKINGUM 57

MEADOWBROOK 54

Sheridan travels to the power plant and improves to 15-1 overall.

FINAL

SHERIDAN 48

PHILO 29

Tri-Valley returns to their wining ways to improve to 13-3.

FINAL

TRI-VALLEY 54

JOHN GLENN 45

Riverview and Coshocton in a low scoring bout on Wednesday.

FINAL

RIVER VIEW 30

COSHOCTON 28

And in the lone boys action tonight, New Lex is able to get it done against the Ceramics

FINAL

NEW LEX 60

CROOKSVILLE 47