New Lex Lady Panthers claim outright MVL Small School title

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Wednesday was National Girls and Women in Sports day, and fittingly, we had plenty of girls basketball action.
The New Lexington Panthers clinched a share of the Muskingum Valley League small school division title Saturday afternoon with a win over Coshocton. Wednesday, they had a chance to claim the outright division title when they welcomed the second place Morgan Raiders to New Lexington
It’s all smiles for the Panthers as the nets come down for the first time in 20 years.
FINAL: MORGAN 40 – NEW LEXINGTON 50
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Lady Blue Devils welcomed the Licking Valley Panthers to Winland Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Things were close in the first quarter, Blue Devils trailed 13-14 after one.
The Panthers would push the lead to eight points by halftime, however Madison Winland would keep things close with her 10 first half points.
Zanesville would not be able to close the gap.
FINAL
LICKING VALLEY 43
ZANESVILLE 38
Other scores from the area:
West M and Meadowbrook in a thriller, Tornadoes get the win in overtime.
FINAL
WEST MUSKINGUM 57
MEADOWBROOK 54
Sheridan travels to the power plant and improves to 15-1 overall.
FINAL
SHERIDAN 48
PHILO 29
Tri-Valley returns to their wining ways to improve to 13-3.
FINAL
TRI-VALLEY 54
JOHN GLENN 45
Riverview and Coshocton in a low scoring bout on Wednesday.
FINAL
RIVER VIEW 30
COSHOCTON 28
And in the lone boys action tonight, New Lex is able to get it done against the Ceramics
FINAL
NEW LEX 60
CROOKSVILLE 47