MCCF 2021 Great Groundhog Give-A-Way Recap

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Community Foundation held its 2021 Great Groundhog Giveaway yesterday on Facebook Live.

Due to COVID-19 the Community Foundation was unable to hold the usual Groundhog Auction as a live event. CEO Brian Wagner was pleased, however, with the success of the virtual event.

“It was nice to be able to do it virtually. We were able to have Sheriff Matt Lutz and Lisa Karling our President of Council be here to do the drawing. And being able to use the technology of Facebook Live and some other media platforms was great to be able to get that word out. It was not the event we wanted to have but under the circumstances it went as smooth as we possibly could. We were pleased with the number of people that tuned in and joined us,” Wagner said.

The event itself featured 10 prize packages that participants could purchase tickets for to win. The money raised from the giveaway will go directly towards the Spring Grant Competition.

“It went very very well. We were very excited, we had 10 fabulous items for people to win via our raffle. And we got our 10 winners and was able to raise quite a bit of money. The proceeds from the Great Groundhog Giveaway will be going to our Spring Grant Competition. And I’m pleased to announce that we’ll have about $65,000 to use for the Spring Grant Competition.”

Wagner would like to thank the board, the foundation council, the community youth foundation, and the office staff for their support to make the event possible. Thank you’s also extend to those who purchased tickets to help raise money and all of the sponsors of the auction.