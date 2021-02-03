Masonic Temple Begins New Activities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Masonic Temple is looking to safely return commerce to its shops and artists.

The temple looks to attract more customers and visitors by expanding its weekend hours. These new hours will be filled with family activities and will include a Saturday Temple Market.

“On Fridays we have extended hours here in the temple for several of the studios, art and businesses. That usually goes on between… five to eight are the extended hours here at the temple and then Saturdays we are open ten to two for what we call the Temple Market. “, shop owner Joanna Burchett told WHIZ.

The temple is home to fifty businesses and artists and is encouraging vendors to sign up for Temple Market Saturdays. It was a marriage between vendors that brought these new programs to life.

“A few of us business owners were talking and saying that we kind of just needed to come together and become, like, one unit. Because we all are in the Masonic Temple and we all wanna promote our studios and not just have an individual effort… this has been a dream of mine for ten years now to try to open my own shop and be able to come in here and to come here in this big beautiful building is just amazing.”, fellow shop owner Erica Blosser added.

More information on Masonic Temple activities can be found on their Facebook Page.