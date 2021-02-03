Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett joins Portland Pilots staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Soccer Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett is returning to the Portland Pilots, joining the staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Milbrett played for the Pilots from 1990-94 before her illustrious career with the U.S. national team. She played on three World Cup teams, including the squad that won soccer’s most prestigious event in 1999.

She also played on a pair of Olympic teams, winning a gold medal in 1996. She was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018.

She joins the staff of head coach Michelle French, a fellow Pilots and national team alum.

“The program helped shape me and define me, and it was crucial in helping me on my journey as a player,” Milbrett said in a statement. “I hold it so dearly in my heart and soul, and to come back and add value and help the program, players, and staff, is an extremely exciting prospect.”

Milbrett scored 103 goals with the Pilots, second only to Christine Sinclair, and had 40 assists. She went on to score 206 goals in 100 appearances with the national team.

Since retiring from playing soccer, Milbrett has coached a number of youth soccer clubs. She was also a volunteer assistant with the Pilots in 2005 when the team won the College Cup title.

___

