COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 11 new cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday two new COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year-old and a 77-year-old , both died with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported 14 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 503 in Muskingum County .

According to Dr. Jack Butterfield, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing in the county. He said that is primarily due to residents who are taking steps to protect each other through proper face masking, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. He said it’s important to continue to practice safety measures into the coming months.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.