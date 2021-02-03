Updated on Tuesday, 2 February 2021 at 6:56 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 14°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 41°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the overnight.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37° during the morning, dropping to 31° during the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 16°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 6°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 24°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 24°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3 – was positioned off the New England coastline with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb. A secondary area of low pressure – L3A – has developed near Nova Scotia with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb. Further to our west, an area of high pressure extends from central Ontario down to Arkansas.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us as we head through the evening and overnight hours. At times, some locations will likely have mostly clear skies, while others may be closer to mostly cloudy at times. Overnight lows in our region will likely be around 14° – 18° as the winds may still be upwards of 5-15 mph. Wind chill values may be in the single digits at times.

Partly cloudy skies will likely still be lingering around our region on Wednesday Morning. However, the northwesterly breeze will likely become westerly as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. In doing so, this will likely redirect the clouds further away from our region. Thus, I am expecting mostly clear skies on Wednesday Afternoon. With the mostly clear skies and the westerly breeze at around 5-15 mph, high temperatures may be able to reach upwards of 33° – 37°.

Clouds will gradually increase in our region as we head through Wednesday Night. However, given how I am expecting that the clouds will generally be high level clouds when they first arrive, it will be possible for our overnight low temperatures in the region to drop down to around 12° – 16° on Wednesday Night. The increase in cloud cover will be the result of our next area of low pressure – L1 and L2 – moving a frontal boundary towards our region.

L2 will begin to move through the central Plains on Thursday, and into northern Illinois by Thursday Evening. Isolated rain showers and snow showers will begin to move into our region possibly by the late afternoon hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, mostly cloudy skies will likely try to limit the high temperature to around 39° – 43°. As L2 moves over Lake Michigan, the warm front will likely lift across the region. This will result in our overnight low temperatures trying to hold steady at around 34° – 38°, and they may even try to go up a degree or so towards sunrise. Given the temperatures, I am expecting that the precipitation will generally be rain on Thursday Night and very early Friday Morning. High temperatures on Friday will likely be around 35° – 39° during the morning hours, and then dropping down to around 29° – 33° during the afternoon hours.

Widespread rain showers early Friday Morning will then begin to exit the region as the cold front pushes through. Some rain showers on the backside of the front may try to briefly mix with snow. Additional scattered rain and snow showers will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated snow showers will be possible during the late afternoon hours as the activity will likely continue to diminish during as we head towards the evening hours.

Decreasing cloud cover on Friday Night will likely lead to mostly clear skies in our region as we head into the overnight hours. This may allow for our overnight low temperatures to reach down to around 14° – 18°.

An area of high pressure will move through our region as we head into Saturday. This will likely result in partly cloudy skies across the region with afternoon high temperatures up around 34° – 38°. However, a strong area of high pressure will move into Alberta. This will then force a weak disturbance out of the Rocky Mountains and possibly towards our region by late Saturday Night or Sunday. This system may then further intensify. Behind it, a large upper level trough will build across the central and northern portion of the Lower-48 and the Canadian Prairies with a closed low present in the lower Canadian Prairies.

Cooler temperatures will likely rush into the region. There will be two main factors for just how cool this air-mass will be: the first is the snow on the ground, and the second will be the amount of clouds at night. Uncertainty exists in the forecast for just how much snow we could receive on Saturday Night and Sunday. For now, I am expecting a low temperature of 4° – 8° for Sunday Night, a high of 22° – 26° for Monday, and a low of 6° – 10° for Monday Night.

That’s your weather!

