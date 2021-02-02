Xavier Riley’s Insane Second half lifts Zanesville over Newark.

It was a very defensive bout early on for Monday’s matchup between the Zanesville Blue Devils and The Newark Catholic Green Wave.

After one quarter of play, Zanesville led 4-2

Things were much of the same heading into halftime, but out of the break…the Blue Devils came to life.

Xavier Riley, after being held scoreless in the first half, scored 17pts to extend the lead. Zanesville as a unit scored 24 points the the fourth quarter alone, which is even more impressive considering they scored a total of 21 points in the first three quarters combined. Zanesville’s second half surge is enough for them to get it done.

FINAL:

ZANESVILLE 46

NEWARK CATHOLIC 21