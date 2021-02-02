Xavier Riley’s Insane Second half lifts Zanesville over Newark.

Paul Murray34

It was a very defensive bout early on for Monday’s matchup between the Zanesville Blue Devils and The Newark Catholic Green Wave.

After one quarter of play, Zanesville led 4-2

Things were much of the same heading into halftime, but out of the break…the Blue Devils came to life.

Xavier Riley, after being held scoreless in the first half, scored 17pts to extend the lead. Zanesville as a unit scored 24 points the the fourth quarter alone, which is even more impressive considering they scored a total of 21 points in the first three quarters combined. Zanesville’s second half surge is enough for them to get it done.

FINAL:

ZANESVILLE 46

NEWARK CATHOLIC 21

Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

