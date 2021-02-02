Two vehicle injury accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that sent four people to the hospital.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 20000 block of State Route 16 in Jackson Township.

Authorities said a grey Chevy truck driven by 34 year old William P. Cline of Newcomerstown rear ended a silver van being driven by 71 year old Mary K. Madison of Coshocton while she was turning into a driveway. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle with Madison at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Authorities said Madison was flown from the scene and taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus due to the severity of her injuries.

Cline was transported by Medics to Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

The two juvenile passengers in Madison’s vehicle were also taken by Medics to Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.