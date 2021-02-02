Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 35
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 65, Clarion-Limestone 57
Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51
Bethel Park 44, Canon-McMillan 31
Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22
Butler 92, Seneca Valley 83
Cambridge Springs 42, Cochranton 39
Central Dauphin 73, Carlisle 56
Central Valley 60, Blackhawk 46
Charleroi 63, Washington 45
Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38
Deer Lakes 68, Burrell 50
Derry 59, Freeport 46
Eden Christian 61, St. Joseph 45
Erie McDowell 52, Erie 48
Fairview 68, Titusville 31
Ferndale 57, Blacklick Valley 43
Fox Chapel 49, Hempfield 48
Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 49
Girard 49, Mercyhurst Prep 38
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 43
Harbor Creek 62, Warren 27
Hickory 74, Greenville 49
Imani Christian Academy 91, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 69
Kennedy Catholic 88, Jamestown 37
Laurel 77, Elwood City Riverside 38
Leechburg 70, Propel Andrew Street 30
Ligonier Valley 61, Valley 45
Lincoln Park Charter 82, Hopewell 34
Maplewood 39, Youngsville 36
McGuffey 43, Brentwood 42
Mercer 64, Commodore Perry 35
Meyersdale 65, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53
Monessen 61, California 55
Mount Lebanon 53, Baldwin 37
Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50
New Castle 88, West Allegheny 55
North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 48
North East 71, Erie First Christian Academy 51
North Hills 84, Mars 55
Northwestern 60, Conneaut, Ohio 30
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Shenango 47
Penn-Trafford 61, Greensburg Salem 34
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 51, Norwin 40
Plum 56, Indiana 30
Portage Area 68, Conemaugh Township 58
Saegertown 70, Iroquois 37
Saltsburg 66, Marion Center 49
Seton-LaSalle 65, Freedom Area 28
Shade 90, Turkeyfoot Valley 60
Shaler 71, Highlands 68
Sharpsville 63, Slippery Rock 34
South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 49
South Park 57, Southmoreland 23
Springdale 48, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40
Sto-Rox 67, Carlynton 52
Thomas Jefferson 68, Albert Gallatin 59
Trinity 72, Moon 56
Tyrone 68, Brookville 58
Union City 68, Eisenhower M/hs 62
United 59, Northern Cambria 37
Westmont Hilltop 44, Cambria Heights 43
Winchester Thurston 87, Clairton 77
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brownsville vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.
Greater Latrobe vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
Hanover Area vs. Dallas, ppd.
Knoch vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Millville vs. Northwest Area, ppd.
Penn Hills vs. McKeesport, ppd.
Scranton Prep vs. Valley View, ppd.
Serra Catholic vs. Jeannette, ppd.
Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township, ppd.
West Greene vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
Western Beaver vs. Cornell, ppd.
Wyoming Valley West vs. Wilkes-Barre Area, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21
Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 37
Central Valley 54, Elwood City Riverside 35
Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26
Deer Lakes 45, Burrell 42
Greensburg Salem 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 28
McKeesport 55, North Hills 19
Penn-Trafford 50, Pine-Richland 49
Plum 53, Indiana 43
Riverview 40, Propel Andrew Street 24
Shenango 42, South Side 28
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 51
South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 50
Trinity 59, Ringgold 4
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Altoona vs. Cumberland Valley, ppd.
Berks Catholic vs. Reading, ppd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.
Brandywine Heights vs. Antietam, ccd.
Central Bucks East vs. Souderton, ppd.
Central Bucks South vs. Central Bucks West, ppd.
Cowanesque Valley vs. Northeast Bradford, ccd.
East Stroudsburg South vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Easton vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.
Fleetwood vs. Wyomissing, ppd.
Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central, ppd.
Harry S. Truman vs. Bensalem, ppd.
Honesdale vs. Delaware Valley, ppd.
Lower Dauphin vs. Cedar Cliff, ppd.
Nazareth Area vs. Northampton, ppd.
Oley Valley vs. Kutztown, ppd.
Tulpehocken vs. Hamburg, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, ppd.
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Merion Mercy, ccd.
Villa Maria vs. Nazareth Academy, ppd.
Wellsboro vs. Troy, ppd.
West Lawn Wilson vs. Exeter, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/