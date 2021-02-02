Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcola 73, Blue Ridge 27
Dunlap 67, Peoria Christian 61
Effingham 78, Mattoon 56
Fairfield 64, Woodlawn 47
Goreville 80, West Frankfort 42
Herscher 67, Dwight 57
LeRoy 66, Downs Tri-Valley 60
Maroa-Forsyth 58, Tolono Unity 36
Metamora 73, Illinois Valley Central 66
Payson Seymour 50, Warsaw West Hancock 38
Peoria Notre Dame 62, Peoria (H.S.) 45
Pittsfield 63, North Greene 37
Quest Academy 56, East Peoria 53
Robinson 54, Altamont 38
Teutopolis 76, Mt. Zion 43
Tuscola 59, Bismarck-Henning 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Metamora 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 43
Milford 43, Cissna Park 27
Peoria (H.S.) 65, Moline 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: