Phil Says 6 More Weeks of Winter

This morning, Pennsylvania’s own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

For the first-ever virtual Groundhog Day celebration, visitors from all over the world tuned in to see Phil make his highly anticipated weather prognostication for the 135th time.

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The annual event began in 1886, when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

Last year’s event attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. This year’s virtual event—a first for the one-of-a-kind tradition—featured live demonstrations, holiday recipes, themed playlists and social media giveaways.

If you don’t agree with Phil’s prediction Ohio’s own Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow predicting an early spring.