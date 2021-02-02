Palmer scores 17 to lead NC Central past SC State 91-77

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Deven Palmer had 17 points off the bench to carry North Carolina Central to a 91-77 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Palmer made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jamir Moultrie had 15 points for North Carolina Central (3-3, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nicolas Fennell added 13 points. C.J. Keyser had 12 points.

Omar Croskey had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-14, 0-4). Themus Fulks added 15 points. Latavian Lawrence had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com