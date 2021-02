It is another snowy start to your day.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says as of 5:00 am it has 215 ODOT snow plows on area roads.

The picture with this story is showing a plow on I-70 in Muskingum County.

ODOT says snow is still falling and crews will continue to treat Central Ohio interstates, state and U.S, routes. Drivers should take it slow and allow extra travel time this Tuesday morning.