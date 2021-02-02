Hornets face the 76ers on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (15-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Hornets are 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte averages 28.6 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Devonte’ Graham with 6.1.

The 76ers are 13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 11-6 when giving up 100 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 118-101 on Jan. 4. Tobias Harris scored 22 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is scoring 23 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Hayward is averaging 4.8 rebounds and 21.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Ben Simmons is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. Harris is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (right ankle).

76ers: Terrance Ferguson: out (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid: day to day (back), Mike Scott: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.