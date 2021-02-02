AAA Talks Car and Home Maintenance

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Automobile Association of America is concerned about the winter weather effects on cars and homes.

Winter weather leads to an increased number of crashes as well as other natural obstacles. AAA stresses that making sure you have comprehensive and collision car insurance are necessary to avoid unwanted expenses.

“The primary damage that we see in the winter happens from winter collisions. We see early half a million crashes every single year during the winter from adverse conditions. But, you can get damage to your vehicle during the winter from something like an icy limb falling on your car, so that’s not unheard of.” , spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind said.

Winter weather also brings hazards to your homefront. According to AAA it would be prudent to check your home insurance to see what is covered by your policy.

“Winter snow and cold can cause everything from ice dams to frozen pipes to even melting snow causing flooding inside your basement. So it’s really important to understand your insurance policy and to take steps to prevent these things from happening. Luckily homeowners insurance will cover most of the issues that we see during the winter with our homes.” , Schwind continued.

More information on auto and home insurance as well as safety tips can be found on AAA’s website.