Updated on Monday, 1 February 2021 at 7:33 PM EST:

TUESDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 34°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 16°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 35°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 15°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 24°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3 – is presently located off the New Jersey coast with a minimum central pressure of 994 mb. Meanwhile, the area of low pressure that brought us snow over the weekend – L2 – has since weakened over West Virginia. Nonetheless, a remnant trough is located across the northern portion of Ohio and this is helping to bring snow showers to much of the state this evening. Further to the west in the Plains is an area of high pressure.

As we head into the evening hours, widespread snow showers will be around before gradually become more and more scattered during the late evening and overnight hours. In fact, as we head towards sunrise, I am expecting isolated snow showers. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch will be possible. Cloudy skies will likely remain around the region until the late evening, when a few breaks may emerge during the overnight hours. This may help overnight lows to drop down to around 22° – 26°. Northerly winds with gusts up to 25 mph will also remain possible as we head through the overnight tonight.

By Tuesday Morning, the area of high pressure will be moving into Ohio and western Ontario. This will likely begin to change our wind direction to a northwesterly direction during the late morning and afternoon. Still, I have some uncertainty with the cloud cover during the day Tuesday, so I am keeping mostly cloudy skies in the forecast through the early afternoon hours. Afterwards, with the continuation of the northwesterly winds, parts of our region will be seeing a decrease in cloud cover. Meanwhile, isolated snow showers will be possible during the morning hours, and then a stray snow shower will be possible during the afternoon, especially in areas where mostly cloudy skies remain. Highs on Tuesday will likely be around 32° – 36° with northwesterly winds gusting upwards of 30 mph.

The area of high pressure moves into our region as we head through the day Wednesday, and with it will come partly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday will likely be up around 33° – 37° as partly cloudy skies will be the main theme during the day and even into the overnight hours. Overnight lows on Wednesday Night around 13° – 17° appear likely.

Our next area of low pressure – L2 – will move through the central Plains and into the western half of the Great Lakes towards Thursday Night and Friday. This will bring some rain showers and snow showers into the region. Afterwards, a large area of high pressure appears to want to move down from Canada, and this could force out another area of low pressure into our region as we head through the weekend. Behind this, below average temperatures appear likely as we head through the second half of the weekend and starting off next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

