Snow to Start the Work Week

The Ohio Department of Transportation is out in full force Monday morning as snow continues to fall in our area.

ODOT said over 1,200 crews are out across the state clearing roadways. They’re asking that motorists give plows plenty of room to work and be prepared to encounter some slick spots.

We also have several school closings and delays to start the week and some counties remain under snow emergencies. You can view those by visiting the closings and emergencies tab under the weather drop down menu on our site.



