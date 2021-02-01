Shrivers Pharmacy Starting “Free Food Fridays”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Shrivers Pharmacy is beginning a program known as “Free Food Fridays”.

Each Friday free lunches will be provided at Shrivers’ Brighton Avenue location. Store manager Julia McKibben tells us more.

“We have decided to offer ‘Free Food Fridays’ for the month of February. Open to our new customers, current customers, something that we decided to do. Time frames are going to be from 10:30 am while supplies last, every Friday for the month of February. “, McKibben said Monday afternoon.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left many in financially precarious positions. Shrivers is hoping to help alleviate that feeling for many.

“Shrivers Pharmacy was looking at the impact of COVID-19 on the area. We felt that there was a need to help the community with our Shrivers Pharmacy Giving Back program, and with that we felt that this was a great opportunity to give back to our current customers and anybody that’s a new customer.”, director of retail operations Sean Jones said.

The program begins on February 5th and will have chili and cornbread as its first meal