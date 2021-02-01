Republican AG to seek reelection, not Portman’s Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to run for reelection next year and said Monday he won’t seek the U.S. Senate seat that fellow Republican Rob Portman is leaving.

Yost explained his decision on Twitter, saying he loves his current work as the state’s top prosecutor. “At this moment in history, maybe our greatest need is not for the making of new laws, but the equal and just application of the laws we have,” he tweeted.

Yost is halfway through his four-year term as attorney general.

Portman said last week that he won’t seek reelection to a third Senate term in 2022. He cited “partisan gridlock” in American politics and the resulting difficulty in making progress.

Others viewed as potential GOP candidates for Portman’s seat include six-term Rep. Bill Johnson, former Rep. Jim Renacci, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and current Secretary of State Frank LaRose. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley are among the Democrats considering a bid.