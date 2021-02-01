Northpointe Surgical Gets Special Recertification

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Northpointe Surgical Suites was awarded a special recertification for hip and knee surgery by the Joint Commission.

This recertification makes it one of only seven facilities in Ohio able to perform specific knee and hip replacement surgeries. It is one of only two outpatient clinics in the state capable of such surgeries.

“We were very pleased to find out just at the end of last month that we were re-certified for that advanced certification in hip and knee replacement surgery. Since 2018 we have received that certification consecutively. The thing that we’re really proud of is that in the whole state of Ohio there’s only seven healthcare facilities that have achieved that standard of care.”, Orthopedic trauma surgeon Benjamin Pulley told WHIZ.

The recertification was awarded on the basis of the quality of patient safety, infection control measures, documentation and anesthesia care in the clinic. The staff is thrilled to be able to continue to offer specialized care to the people of Muskingum County.

“What that means is we’ve been certified by the Joint Commission, and basically their seal of approval, as definitely a national level facility for hip and knee replacement surgery right here in Zanesville. This is really positive for the community in allowing us to do hip and knee replacement surgeries at a level only six other places in the whole state have achieved.”, Pulley continued.

More information can be found via phone call or a visit to the clinic’s website.