Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Vincent Warren 35

Bishop Fenwick 62, Cin. Hughes 61

Bryan 50, Van Wert 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Chardon 55, Perry 52

Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Centennial 44

Columbiana 70, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Day. Oakwood 54, Eaton 38

Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Garfield Hts. 53, Richmond Hts. 37

Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Independence 24

Ironton Rock Hill 45, Natoma, Kan. 8

Legacy Christian 44, Day. Christian 18

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Hilliard Davidson 49

Logan 51, Chillicothe 42

Miamisburg 61, Lebanon 48

Middletown Madison Senior 37, Carlisle 28

New Madison Tri-Village 77, Clayton Northmont 28

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Portsmouth W. 52, S. Webster 37

Reedsville Eastern 52, Racine Southern 26

Rocky River Lutheran W. 53, Fairview 32

Rocky River Magnificat 49, Elyria Cath. 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Riverside Stebbins 31

Vandalia Butler 34, Troy Christian 27

Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 34

Warren Harding 66, Warrensville Hts. 40

Warren Howland 73, Youngs. Liberty 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Byesville Meadowbrook 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Houston, ppd.

Urbana vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/