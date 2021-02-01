Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloom-Carroll 50, Cols. DeSales 49
Cin. Country Day 69, Lockland 45
Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 50
Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 26
Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Independence 65
Cols. Beechcroft 108, Cols. Centennial 51
Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54
Cols. Linden-McKinley 68, East 54
Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. Eastmoor 45
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Cornerstone Christian 65
South 80, West 70
Zanesville 46, Newark Cath. 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.
