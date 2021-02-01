Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloom-Carroll 50, Cols. DeSales 49

Cin. Country Day 69, Lockland 45

Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 50

Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 26

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Independence 65

Cols. Beechcroft 108, Cols. Centennial 51

Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54

Cols. Linden-McKinley 68, East 54

Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. Eastmoor 45

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Cornerstone Christian 65

South 80, West 70

Zanesville 46, Newark Cath. 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/