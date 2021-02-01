Mincks Arrested in Noble Co.

A man wanted in Macksburg, Ohio is now under arrest after leading a Noble County Sheriff’s Deputy on a vehicle pursuit.

A deputy attempted to pull over 22-year-old Dominic Mincks early Friday morning on Interstate 77 southbound, south of exit 25 when he observed the vehicle committing a marked lanes violation.

After a half mile, Mincks failed to pull over and a chase began. Deputy Morris observed Mincks throwing objects out of the passenger window, including several paper objects and what appeared to be money.

When the suspect finally pulled over Deputy Morris found Mincks was wanted on an outstanding warrant on indictment from the Noble County Grand Jury. He was also wanted on a warrant from Cambridge Police Department for a probation violation.

Authorities said search of the vehicle uncovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Items thrown from the vehicle included around $1,000 in cash and what’s suspected to be methamphetamine.

Mincks is now being held in the Noble County Jail.